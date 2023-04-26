Try a taste of the Orient in Shrewsbury with authentic Asian street food

You don’t have to travel that far to taste authentic Asian street food, it is now available in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Try the Vegetarian and Vegan Nyonya Tofu dish at Wakaka Shrewsbury

If you have been lucky enough to wander the streets of cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fukuoka or Manila you will instantly remember the unique atmosphere, sights, sounds and the unforgettable aroma of street food available.

These cities are renowned for their tasty and satisfying array of street food from noodles, seafood, yakitori, egg waffles and dim sum. It is truly a treat for the taste buds.

Now you don’t have to travel thousands of miles to experience some of those unique tastes again, thanks to Wakaka Street food in Shrewsbury town centre.

Wakaka Street Food is a small family-run business located in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Despite its modest size, it packs a big punch in terms of flavour and authenticity. Specialising in South East Asian and Chinese cuisines, this little gem has quickly become a favourite amongst locals and visitors alike.

Fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients

One of the standout features of Wakaka Street Food is its commitment to using fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. They pride themselves on supporting local fresh produce suppliers and sourcing spices from their country of origin. This dedication to quality ingredients is evident in every single bite.

Left Beef Chow Fun – Top right Mapo Tofu – Bottom right Tonkatsu Bao

If you’re looking for a new summer menu to sink your teeth into, look no further than Wakaka Street Food. Their latest menu features a range of dishes inspired by South East Asian and Chinese cuisine, including Vietnamese Summer Rolls, Tonkatsu or Hoi Sin Duck Bao Buns, X.O. Seafood Udon, Salt & Pepper Soft shell crabs, and Malaysian Curry Lamb. They also offer all of the classic Chinese favourites, so there’s something for everyone!

Refreshing summer drinks

If you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink, Wakaka Street Food has got you covered. They offer a variety of handcrafted boba fruit and milk teas, including a new addition of Oreo Boba Tea. These drinks are the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Handcrafted boba drinks at Wakaka Shrewsbury – refreshing drinks for the Summer!

Behind the scenes, Chef Lang – head chef at Wakaka Street Food started his chef training in Malaysia from a young age. He worked as a head chef in Birmingham’s China Town over 10 years before moving to Shropshire which he feels is a lovely and safe place to raise his young family. His passion for authentic Asian flavours shines through in every dish, making Wakaka Street Food a must-visit for anyone looking to explore South East Asian and Chinese cuisine.

Wakaka is the perfect destination for those looking to experience new flavours and cuisines. The chef’s passion for cooking is evident in each dish. So if you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, be sure to visit Wakaka on Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury town centre.

Find out more about Wakaka Shrewsbury

Come in and experience the delicious food and drink at the bottom of Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury or call 01743 236 599 to order food to takeaway.



Visit the Wakaka Street Food – Shrewsbury Facebook page or see some of the amazing dishes on their wakakastreetfood Instagram page.

Opening Times:

Monday Closed Tuesday 12 – 10pm Wednesday 12 – 10pm Thursday 12 – 10pm Friday 12 – 11pm Saturday 12 – 11pm Sunday 12 – 10pm Wakaka Street Food Shrewsbury open on Bank Holiday Monday

Come and dine in at Wakaka on Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury

Advertisement Feature