New look For Shrewsbury Food Festival revealed

Shrewsbury’s thriving food scene will be celebrated in the Quarry this June at the popular 2-day festival.

Shrewsbury Food Festival was first launched in 2013 and now attracts up to 30,000 people annually. Organisers, Shropshire Festivals, have launched a brand-new website and logo to celebrate the award-winning festival’s 10th birthday.

“We hope our new look helps people realise that this is way more than a food festival,” says Director of Fun, Beth Heath. “Yes we will bring together 200 local food and drink producers but it’s also a full two days of family fun, with bars hosted by local brewers and distillers, live performances on the bandstand, free kids activities, a circus big top, a haven for shoppers, and a live music event! We also want the look of the festival to reflect Shropshire Festivals’ famous pink branding.”

Top local chefs are getting booked up for the cook alongs and the talks and demonstrations stage. Joining them will be Jean-Christophe Novelli. Jean-Christophe is a multi-Michelin star and 5/5 AA Rosette winning chef, author, and restaurateur. Festival Head Chef, Chris Burt, will be running the Cook Along sessions, fresh from his return to The Peach Tree.

The organisers are lining up approximately 200 food, drink, and home stalls to provide a wide choice of products from independent brands at this zero-waste event.

Applications are still open for food and drink producers, and home and garden stalls. There are bursary places available to local businesses that are just starting out.

Beth adds, “Join us for a sunny weekend in Shrewsbury’s gorgeous park. You can learn from talented chefs, try amazing food and drink, shop ‘til you drop in home and gardens, enjoy live music, get hands-on in the field to fork area, and let the little ones go wild in our kids’ area packed with free activities. Non-stop fun is guaranteed.”

The festival is taking place on 24 and 25 June at Shrewsbury Quarry Park. Purchase early bird tickets on the brand-new website at www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.

