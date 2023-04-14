Menu revealed for Shropshire Tasty Trail

Shropshire Festivals’ popular walk and eat event is back on Sunday, April 23. Shropshire Tasty Trail is returning to Ellesmere’s historic Oteley Estate with a brand-new route that takes in some privately owned meres and farmland.

Shropshire Tasty Trail returns to the Oteley Estate this month. Photo: Lucy Rebecca

600 tickets were released with staggered start times. Most of the slots have now sold out, and there is limited availability left for the first part of the day.

The 8-mile walk will include stop offs where a starter, main and dessert can be enjoyed that contain locally produced food and drink. The menu has just been released and the Oteley Estate’s premium meat features throughout.

The meal starts with an Oteley ham hock terrine with piccalilli and crusty bread, washed down with Hare Moon Cider from St. Martins. The main is a braised shin of Oteley beef with ginger and five spice served with chive mash, accompanied with wine from Colemere Vineyard – to be enjoyed in full view of the vines it was produced from. The meal will be completed with locally made sticky toffee pudding and Hobsons’ smooth Champion British Mild, which is brewed in Cleobury Mortimer.

There will be non-alcoholic options at each stop. Any dietary requirements will need to be passed on to the Shropshire Festivals’ team in advance.

The Oteley Estate’s private 10-acre garden will mark the finish line of the trail, where there will be refreshments and a licensed bar to celebrate completing the trail. There will be music from the Brass Buttons, Simon Alton and Geoff Rogers along the route.

Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “This is our third Shropshire Tasty Trail event, and each time I’m overwhelmed by the passion locals have for enjoying untrodden trails in our beautiful county, and the love of our local food and drink producers – it really is a joyous event!

“It’s all about leaving muddy footprints not carbon footprints, with our low food mile offering. And championing our local food and drink sector really ties in with the ethos of Shropshire Festivals.

“There will be free parking and dogs on leads are welcome, plus there will be live music along the way, to spur you on.

“If you want to join us, tickets have nearly sold out – so hurry!”

Tickets are £39.95 per person, which includes admittance to the walk, a free commemorative glass, a three-course meal along the trail, and a different alcoholic drink at each stop. To find out more and purchase tickets visit www.shropshiretastytrails.co.uk.