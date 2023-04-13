Tasty fundraiser for children’s hospices

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are launching their tastiest fundraiser of the year in conjunction with Homepride.

Tik-Tok star Sandra Czachur, celebrity make-up artist Piers Braybrook and fitness coach Zara Groves get involved with the launch

Running from 1st – 14th May, Eat Cake is your chance to get together with loved ones and colleagues for some fun in the kitchen, getting creative with your bakes and hosting your own charity cake sale or coffee morning.

With every slice or muffin, schools, cafés, restaurants workplaces, clubs and cake lovers from across the region will make a real difference to local families facing very difficult times.

Participants can be assured they will be supported by the hospices’ fundraising team.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser Vanessa Marubbi said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s Eat Cake campaign in conjunction with our new sponsor Homepride.

“With the King’s Coronation approaching and Spring firmly in the air, there’s no better time to get friends, family and colleagues together to make it, bake it and help raise money for seriously ill children and their families in your area.

“Open to everyone, those who sign-up will receive a fantastic Eat Cake kit including selfie props, chef’s hats, cupcake sweepstake, cake labels and much more.

“So please help us turn cake into care and register now.”

The hospices will be featuring the best event pictures on their website and social media, so don’t forget to use your own channels to promote your event and tag the hospices.

To help the hospices whip up a great total register at https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/eat-cake.