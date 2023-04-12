Ludlow Spring Festival is kicking off the season with an exciting line-up

As the Ludlow Spring Festival draws ever nearer, a packed line-up of music, comedy, talks and activities for all the family, alongside the celebration of food and drink has been revealed.

In its new venue at Ludlow Rugby Club, just a stone’s throw from the town centre, this exciting event will welcome a host of artisan brewers, food producers, musicians, and other live performers to the town.

Visitors to this year’s Spring Festival will be able to feast on:

– The best of the region’s beers as the Society of Independent Brewers holds their Wales & West Beer Competition in our fantastic Festival Pub

– A real taste of the region with high quality food producers exhibiting across the three days

– A chance to get up close to a huge display of classic vehicles in the Marches Transport Festival on Saturday and Sunday

– A full weekend of rousing music with popular local bands and musicians

– Fascinating ‘talks and tipples’ on Friday and Saturday

– Brand new for 2023; a comedy stage with a fantastic line-up of stand-up performers

– Acrobatics, magic and entertainment for all the family with the Panic Family Circus

– Pottery demonstrations and a chance for little ones to get their hands messy with seascape tile workshops on Sunday.

Looking ahead to September’s main Ludlow Food Festival on 8th – 10th September, visitors can expect a bumper weekend celebrating everything foodie in the iconic walls of Ludlow Castle.

The richness of the Marches food and drinks heritage is epitomised in this extravaganza that celebrates the best the region has to offer. Visitors can stock up on their favourites as well as discovering new and exciting producers – getting to spend time hearing their stories too.

There will be cookery demonstrations from a range of top chefs, writers and producers across three stages, including; locally grown and now internationally acclaimed Masterchef The Professionals finalist Oliva Burt, chefs and restauranteurs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala, Honey & Co’s Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, writer, chef and seafood specialist Mike Warner, Great British Chef and owner of Dockett 33 Stuart Collins, Masterchef The Professionals finalists Louisa Ellis, Penson Restaurant’s award-winning head chef Chris Simpson, Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett and Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’, amongst others.

The hugely popular Fire Kitchen Stage returns to Ludlow Castle’s Inner Bailey with more top chefs set to fire up audiences with live demonstrations. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy late night street food and DJ sets on Friday evening, followed by a Fire and Feast on the Saturday evening, where top fire chefs prepare an epic banquet.