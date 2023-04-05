10.1 C
Cambrian Heritage Railways to host rail and ale festival

By Shropshire Live

Dozens of different ales from local breweries will be on offer when the award winning Cambrian Heritage Railways hosts its annual rail and beer festival on 2, 3 & 4 June.

Shane Parr - Co Owner Stonehouse Brewery with Andy Green CHR General Manager
The three day event will welcome leading local breweries residing close to the former Cambrian line, including near neighbour and award winning Stonehouse Brewery.

The rail and ale journey starts at Oswestry station, where ale lovers will board Beer Festival specials for a journey along the recently restored line to Weston Wharf.  Aficionados can then immerse themselves in the variety of ale on offer in the old goods shed.

Cambrian Heritage Railways General Manager, Andy Green said: “This will be the seventh year we have hosted a beer festival. The added attraction this year is the journey along our newly opened railway line from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

“I’m sure the three day event will be a great success with beer-loving customers able to get the train and enjoy the quality of ale on offer from a variety of fantastic local breweries.”

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run steam and diesel heritage trains every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays from 7th April until September.

