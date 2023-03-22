Bronze award win for historic Shropshire brewery

Historic brewery the Three Tuns has been awarded Bronze in the Cask Session Dark Beer category at the SIBA National Beer Awards 2023.

Stout is one of six ales from the Three Tuns Brewery core collection of real ales

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers, SIBA is recognised as the voice for British brewing and the awards held last week at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, represent the very best in the industry.

Stout’s latest award is in good company, having just last year received a star at the Great Taste Awards.

- Advertisement -

Stout is one of six ales from the Three Tuns Brewery core collection of real ales. Described as smooth and creamy to taste, the old-fashioned dark stout features a bittering finish and is a favourite across Shropshire.

Commenting on the award, Joshua Ferris, Commercial Director said:

“I’m thrilled that after an award-winning 2022, Stout, has continued to gain recognition at this year’s SIBA National Beer Awards.

“Whilst Stout has been a firm favourite with customers for a number of years, it is nonetheless a privilege to receive acknowledgements such as these and goes a long way in justifying the huge investments we have made to our processes, plant and machinery in recent years.”

The award marks the start of what the brewery anticipates to be an exciting 2023 with a number of special ales lined up over the coming months.