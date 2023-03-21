New bakery opens in Newport

A business entrepreneur is hungry for success after opening a brand new bakery in Newport.

Tom Eley pictured outside his new shop on St Mary’s Street, Newport. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Tom Eley is hoping to bring the knowledge and experience he has gained working as an apprentice at family business, Eley’s of Ironbridge, with him to his new shop – along with a range of world-famous pork pies.

Customers can make the most of a range of tasty bakes to take away as well as cakes, hot drinks and a range of vegetarian and vegan products.

Tom said: “I’ve worked in the Ironbridge shop since I was a teenager gaining valuable experience and I now want to bring that knowledge, as well as an exciting range of products, to Newport.”

Bake That is open seven days a week. Tom will open for breakfast trade so people can pick up breakfast on the way to work or walk by and grab a drink and something to eat on the way to school, university or work.

Bake That will also use the mytlc app to promote special student discounts – a platform which is used by businesses and shoppers across Telford and Wrekin to advertise offers and encourage people to shop local in the borough.

Tom has been saving for nine years to fulfil his dream of opening his own shop which is now becoming a reality thanks to the help of the high street funding.

Bake That has received a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme to support the opening of the shop on 26 St. Mary’s Street.

Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for housing, employment & infrastructure, said: “Eley’s of Ironbridge has been very popular in the town for years and Tom is keen to emulate that success in Newport by setting up Bake That.

“We are pleased to support Tom with this business start-up grant and are sure that this new addition in Newport will be very popular with customers and visitors to the town.”