Ludlow Distillery to open its doors this spring

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The team behind the award-winning Ludlow Gin will be throwing open the doors to a brand-new Ludlow Distillery this spring.

The highly anticipated distillery and visitor centre offers guests a behind the scenes look at the Ludlow Gin and Ludlow Whisky distillation process and more

Visitors will be able to see, taste and experience behind the scenes, as well as creating their own unique gin in the Ludlow Gin School, and enjoying their new shop.

Ludlow Gin’s popularity has gone from strength to strength over the past four years and the team has expanded its range of fine hand-crafted spirits to include whisky, rum, and vodka.

Founder Shaun Ward is excited about what the new distillery can bring to Ludlow and its visitors: “I’ve always loved creating things, at New Year 2017, I had a dream to create a range of beautiful, hand-crafted gins, traditionally made in handmade copper stills. Within weeks we’d created the curiously smooth Ludlow Gin in our kitchen with a tiny still; by September 2018 we’d officially launched Ludlow Gin at Ludlow Food Festival.

“September 2023 marks our fifth birthday, over the last five years our team has grown to include Ludlow Whisky, as well as Ludlow Fine Wines (formerly John Villar Wines). We’re really excited to launch our new distillery at Ludlow Farmshop, with a wide variety of activities for you to enjoy, we’ve finally realised our dream to bring something new and exciting to the famous food scene of Ludlow. Come visit us at Ludlow Farmshop to see, taste, and experience the spirit of Ludlow.”

Shaun and his team will be opening the doors to Ludlow Distillery in Spring 2023; this will be your chance to get behind the scenes and discover how these curiously smooth spirits are crafted. Discover how Ludlow Distillery was born, from the humble beginnings of Ludlow Gin, through to the launch of their English single malt whisky. Learn about their production story and sample some of their finest spirits, all made with love.

From early April you will be able to visit their Ludlow Distillery shop and discover their full range of gins, vodkas, rums, liqueurs, and their English single malt whiskies. They will even stock some exclusive Ludlow Distillery spirits you won’t find anywhere else, and their expert team will be on hand to provide samples, answer questions, and share the love.

Following in late April visitors will be able to enjoy tastings and tours, and plans have been submitted to open a gin school in May where visitors will be able to make their own bottle of gin. Gift Vouchers are available shortly from the distillery website.

The distillery is conveniently situated next to Ludlow Farmshop on the A49, just a stone’s throw from the Ludlow town and ideal for the discerning food and drink lover. Visitors can pick up locally produced seasonal fayre at the Farmshop, browse the popular plant centre and enjoy warm hospitality at Ludlow Kitchen and The Clive Arms.

Jon Edwards, Managing Director of Ludlow Farmshop, “We are delighted to welcome Ludlow Distillery to our site. They are a business we have worked closely with for many years and feel they are the perfect fit to our destination.

“We are passionate about keeping the fantastic Ludlow food and drinks reputation alive and having Ludlow Distillery onboard really adds to this. We are focused on supporting local businesses where possible, giving Ludlow Distillery the opportunity to trade and interact with customers here is something we feel really passionate about.

“The customer experiences they have planned are the perfect complement to us and we are so excited to see how this develops in the months to come.”

