Charity dinner to support OsNosh Community Kitchen

OsNosh, a Community Interest Company based in Oswestry, will host their first charity dinner at The Townhouse restaurant on Monday 27th March, supported by Aico and the Marches School.

More than just a community kitchen, OsNosh works to turn surplus food into nutritious meals and provide grocery boxes for local people, as well as running a community garden and a range of educational projects.

Following their participation in one of OsNosh’s cookery programmes, with the support of Osnosh and the Townhouse staff, a selection of students from the Marches School will be preparing, cooking and serving the charity dinner within the setting of an award-winning restaurant.

Funded by Aico, the programme was designed to teach students basic kitchen skills, alongside building self-esteem, developing employability skills and creating an inclusive learning experience different to the traditional classroom setting.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico comments “Supporting programmes such as this is very important to us. Aico work with multiple schools across Shropshire, providing educational workshops to students of all ages and realise the importance of inspiring young people and giving them opportunities to flourish.

I am sure the charity dinner will be a great success and will raise the important funds needed for Osnosh to continue supporting young people in our community.”

Ben Wilson, one of the Directors at OsNosh added “Working with the dedicated staff at The Marches, and the essential ongoing support of Aico, we have been working with disengaged students to turn their energy and creativity into delicious, restaurant standard food.

Students who struggle with a regular classroom setting have been focused, engaged and a genuine joy to work with. They’re forever thinking up what to cook next, which has led to them setting an incredible menu which we had to utilise.

We thought we’d take the student’s cooking to the next level, at the same time raising the funds essential to continue the project. This will also give the student real-world experience of the catering and service industry. Who knows, they might be cooking up a storm at a restaurant near you in a few years’ time.

Come and support OsNosh, local businesses and education, by enjoying a spectacular 3 course meal using local produce.”

Diners can expect to taste a range of fresh and seasonal ingredients, with recipes taking inspiration from across the globe. The three courses will commence with a Middle Eastern smorgasbord, followed by a traditional Italian dish made from local produce, and finish with a trio of puddings.

Tickets are available for £45, which includes a three-course meal, table wine and a glass of welcome fizz. All proceeds will go towards OsNosh continuing their educational programmes and supporting the local community.

View the full menu and book your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3Zw0zDN