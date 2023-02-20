Wild Shropshire Restaurant launches Wild Shropshire Farm

Award-winning terroir-led and micro seasonal Wild Shropshire Restaurant is launching a brand new Wild Shropshire Farm.

James Sherwin at Wild Shropshire Farm

This sustainably managed farm project located nearby to their restaurant in Whitchurch, aims to grow, cultivate and produce plants, eggs, bees, trees and other produce to support their award-winning restaurant based in North Shropshire.

The two-acre plot will be managed organically under biodynamic and regenerative farming principles led by a head horticulturist under the stewardship of founder and head chef, James Sherwin.

The aim is to enhance the variety of home-grown organic produce, increasing local biodiversity, and to incorporate the produce into the menus at Wild Shropshire restaurant. With a goal of becoming 95% self-sufficient in time, the restaurant will continue to develop its micro seasonal ethos whilst also sourcing from and supporting other local artisan producers who they have established and trusting relationships with.

Founder, owner and head chef, James Sherwin, said: “It’s been a dream to be able to run our own sustainable farm here at Wild Shropshire for some time and so we are absolutely thrilled that we can now get started with this exciting new project.

!We pride ourselves on delivering a terroir-led micro seasonal menu for our customers and with the farm project starting, we will be able to expand this offering creating a truly biodynamic and holistic approach embedded in all that we do. As time develops and the farm’s diversity evolves and expands, we will have a wealth of unique, diverse and healthy Shropshire flavours to share with our wonderful customers.”

The farmland has been acquired from James’s father-in-law after he recently retired from dairy farming after 65 years. The family are delighted that part of the land is staying with the family and the farm project will begin in March with the aim of delivering some of the first farm produce from mid-summer.

Wild Shropshire has also recently created three new roles at the restaurant and farm.

Sommeliere, Jo Turner, who leads as the resident wine expert and who curates the Wild Shropshire wine menus. She also runs the monthly, Wild Wine Club.

Joe Stark, sommerlier and mixologist, who offers expertise on alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails at Wild Shropshire and a head horticulturalist for the farm.