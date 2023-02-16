Dobbies launch Waitrose foodhall in Telford

11.8 C
Dobbies, the garden centre retailer, has launched a new foodhall offering at its Telford store.

The foodhall at the store at Station Road in Donnington, brings Waitrose’s wide range of food, drink, grocery products, and everyday essentials to Dobbies’ customers.

Shoppers can choose from an extensive selection of products including the Essential Waitrose range, which offers quality you would expect and prices you wouldn’t; the UK’s largest own-label organic food and drink brand with Waitrose Duchy Organic; and No. 1, the very best of Waitrose.

Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.

Telford is one of more than 45 Dobbies foodhalls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are due to be launched and which will bring the supermarket brand to 20 new towns and cities.

Darren Hancocks, General Manager at Dobbies Telford, said: “The foodhall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers. Our existing partners will continue to be part of offering, including Lindt, Whittards, the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

