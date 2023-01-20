-1.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Lilleshall House and Gardens to stage first ever Burns Night event

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Lilleshall House and Gardens, near Newport, is celebrating Burns Night with an evening of traditional Scottish cuisine, dancing and live music from a Ceilidh band on Friday January 27th.

Burns Night favourites haggis, neeps and tatties will be served
Burns Night favourites haggis, neeps and tatties will be served

The menu for the night, prepared by chef Mark Bannon, will include such Burns Night favourites as haggis, neeps and tatties, the classic Scottish soup Cullen Skink and the dessert Cranachan, which features raspberry oatmeal and whisky.  

Clair Luckman, Hospitality Manager at Lilleshall said:

- Advertisement -

“For one special evening this year, Lilleshall goes Scottish, as we celebrate the culture and cuisine of our northern neighbours. Mark has prepared an amazing menu, which mixes tradition with a little bit of mischief, as he’s added a deep-fried Mars Bar with peanut Parfitt to the dessert selection.

“As well as the food, we’re lucky enough to have a Ceilidh band who will be performing Scottish folk songs, plus later in the evening we will be encouraging diners to get on their feet for some traditional Scottish dancing.

“We are staging this event in our Chapters Restaurant, which is a dining space we’ll be making much more of in 2023, hosting regular Sunday roasts and other special evenings throughout the year.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP