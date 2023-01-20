Lilleshall House and Gardens to stage first ever Burns Night event

Lilleshall House and Gardens, near Newport, is celebrating Burns Night with an evening of traditional Scottish cuisine, dancing and live music from a Ceilidh band on Friday January 27th.

Burns Night favourites haggis, neeps and tatties will be served

The menu for the night, prepared by chef Mark Bannon, will include such Burns Night favourites as haggis, neeps and tatties, the classic Scottish soup Cullen Skink and the dessert Cranachan, which features raspberry oatmeal and whisky.

Clair Luckman, Hospitality Manager at Lilleshall said:

- Advertisement -

“For one special evening this year, Lilleshall goes Scottish, as we celebrate the culture and cuisine of our northern neighbours. Mark has prepared an amazing menu, which mixes tradition with a little bit of mischief, as he’s added a deep-fried Mars Bar with peanut Parfitt to the dessert selection.

“As well as the food, we’re lucky enough to have a Ceilidh band who will be performing Scottish folk songs, plus later in the evening we will be encouraging diners to get on their feet for some traditional Scottish dancing.

“We are staging this event in our Chapters Restaurant, which is a dining space we’ll be making much more of in 2023, hosting regular Sunday roasts and other special evenings throughout the year.”