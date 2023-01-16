-1.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Shropshire Tasty Trail returns to Ellesmere

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Festivals has announced the return of their popular walk and eat event.

Shropshire Tasty Trail will return to Ellesmere’s historic Oteley Estate this April. Photo: Lucy Rebecca Photography
Shropshire Tasty Trail will return to Ellesmere's historic Oteley Estate this April. Photo: Lucy Rebecca Photography

Shropshire Tasty Trail will return to Ellesmere’s historic Oteley Estate on Sunday, April 23.

The organisers have secured a brand new route that will meander through lush countryside and trails that aren’t normally open to the public.

This will be the third Tasty Trail event from Shropshire Festivals, which takes avid walkers on a 7-8 mile countryside walk, with stop offs on the way to enjoy a starter, main and dessert. The food on offer will be sourced locally, and washed down with local ale, cider and soft drinks.

600 tickets have been released with staggered start times. Some slots already have limited availability.

Shropshire Festivals are holding the event in conjunction with the picturesque farming estate at Oteley in Ellesmere, which overlooks the mere.

The historic estate is run by Ian and Clare Mainwaring, who rear Highland cattle alongside their shorthorn and commercial cattle, sheep, and pigs. Their quality meat will feature in the day’s menu. The family’s private 10 acre garden will mark the finish line of the trail, where there will be refreshments, a licensed bar and music to celebrate completing the trail.

Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, Beth Heath, describes it as the perfect event for food and walking enthusiasts, “Shropshire Tasty Trail combines three passions many of us have here in Shropshire – enjoying good food and drink, exploring new trails in the countryside and supporting local businesses. We want to showcase the beauty of Shropshire and some of the fabulous producers and performers who reside here! This is about leaving muddy footprints not carbon footprints, with our low food mile offering.

“There will be free parking and dogs on leads are welcome, plus there will be live music along the way, to spur you on.

“Get tickets now for Shropshire Tasty Trail 2023 before they sell out!”

Tickets are £39.95 per person, which includes admittance to the walk, a three course meal along the trail, and a different alcoholic drink at each stop. To find out more and purchase tickets visit www.shropshiretastytrails.co.uk.

