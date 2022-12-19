New venue for Ludlow Spring Festival 2023

Ludlow Spring Festival is back for 2023 bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus classic cars.

Ludlow Spring Festival is moving to Ludlow Rugby Club

In 2023, the Spring Festival will take place at its new home, Ludlow Rugby Club – the move is a chance to grow the event, develop ideas and work with the Rugby Club which offers a fantastic community resource.

Ludlow Spring Festival is a beer festival and so much more. You’ll find the usual breadth of quality and depth of quantity with glorious ales from award-winning local brewers available to taste over the weekend. If beer is not your thing, there are ciders, liqueurs, local wines, and alcohol-free options to enjoy too.

A range of artisan food producers will be on hand, providing the opportunity to stock up on your favourite products ahead of the Ludlow Food Festival in September. The Festival allows time to talk to producers, hear their stories and learn why they make what they make.

As always, there will be plenty of great music – from jazz and blues to Latin and folk. And the Marches Transport Festival gives you a feast for the eyes with its classic cars show featuring pre-war gems right through to modern day classics of the 70s and 80s.

This year’s Ludlow Spring Festival runs 12th-14th May – regular visitors will notice the event will be open on Friday daytime too. Friday and Saturday will have the Real Ale SIBA bar, while Sunday will have more of a family focus.

There’s also the main Food Festival to look forward to in September (8-10 September 2023). Held in Ludlow Castle, it really is the place to be for those serious about food. As ever, there will be free chef demonstrations and talks to enjoy alongside kids’ activities and trails around the town.