Shropshire pub reopens following a complete refurbishment

The Bell Inn at Tong has reopened with a brand new look following a complete refurbishment to emphasise its ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Shropshire Live went along to take look at the transformation which has seen a brand new Farrow & Ball colour palette introduced into the venue, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.



A new homely ‘snug’ section has been added with a roaring real fire along with cosy Chesterfield seating. The original conservatory area now has a completely new look, with soft carpets and wood paneling. The stunning bar area now serves a variety of cocktails, a premium lager range and a large selection of G&Ts.

A new menu for everyone

The pub’s transformation has also seen major changes to the food offer as it moves to a more premium menu. The menu has received a complete overhaul, with the new selection of dishes offering a more modern feel, such as home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, crumbled feta cheese and pomegranate seed salad, honey, fruity chilli sauce and seasoned fries, antipasti boards, and soy glazed salmon.



Situated within the Shropshire countryside, The Bell Inn at Tong is housed within a 250 year old listed building, marked by an 18th century obelisk.



Kate Harding-Jack, General Manager of The Bell Inn, said, “We are so excited to open the doors of The Bell Inn at Tong and to show our guests the final result of our refresh. We have invested over £420,000 into breathing new life into The Bell Inn. The pub is much loved by its regulars, and we are so glad to see everybody back again.“



Take a look inside….