Shrewsbury restaurant and cafe bar ceases trading

After 25 years The Peach Tree Restaurant Ltd in Shrewsbury has ceased trading with immediate effect and all bookings have been cancelled.

Owner and Manager of The Peach Tree restaurant and cafe bar, Paul Monahan, made the announcement today stating that they were unable to continue, as the restaurant was making substantial financial losses due to many factors.



A statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart that we are today announcing that The Peach Tree Restaurant Ltd has had to cease trading with immediate effect.

“The restaurant has been making substantial financial losses on a weekly basis throughout this year, and despite the best efforts of the management and team, it has got to a point where we are no longer able to trade.



“Numerous factors have impacted significantly on our operation: the massive impact of Covid on all hospitality venues; the huge difficulty in recruiting competent and proficient staff and management members since Brexit; the significant rise in energy costs and food prices; and the considerable impact of the financial instability created by the mini-budget in September. Frankly, we have now run out of time in which to turn things around.”

Restaurant never recovered

Sales at the restaurant have never recovered after the venue re-opened fowling the covid pandemic lockdown, with sales down 40% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Christmas booking cancelled

The Peach Tree Restaurant was always a popular location in Shrewsbury for Christmas Parties and meals and the venue was fully booked for the Christma period, these have now been cancelled.



“This unavoidable decision couldn’t have come at a worse time, with a fully booked Christmas season of parties starting next weekend. We have tried our very best to fulfill our commitment to those people who had chosen to celebrate Christmas with us, and cannot apologise enough for the disappointment and inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause.”



Paul Monahan concluded the statement by thanking staff and customers:



“I would like to thank all the staff, both past and present, for all their hard work and dedication, together with all the customers who have enjoyed their Peach Tree experience over the last 25 years. It certainly is the end of an era.”



The venue is currently up for sale and any interested parties should contact Halls in Shrewsbury for more information.

