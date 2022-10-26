Abbeyfest returns this November

Abbeyfest, a beer and drinks festival held at the iconic Shrewsbury Abbey, is back for the second year this November.

Lizzy Coleman from Lingen Davies with event sponsors from Rix Petroleum, Aico and Shingler Homes

The festival returns with even more on offer for guests including live music, street food, and fundraising fun.

Last year more than 600 people turned out to enjoy a weekend of drinks and festive fun – organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which works to enhance and improve the situation for cancer patients in Shropshire and Mid Wales, as well as raising cancer awareness throughout the region.

- Advertisement -

The event is being held on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th November and will feature music from local artists as well as sweet and savoury food choices.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies and West Midlands Fundraiser of the Year, said Abbeyfest delivers unbelievably good fun in the beautiful surroundings of Shrewsbury Abbey and it’s the perfect social event for friends, family, and work colleagues.

“We are back working with Gindifferent to bring you an even bigger selection of speciality gins and beers. We have Hot Girl Brownies coming back this year and savoury options from Sunflower Pizzas and Gyoza Gyoza Japanese Street Food. There will be live music from The Ronnie Singers, Jake Nelson, and many more talented artists.

“Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out and buy your tickets sooner rather than later,” she added.

Tickets to the event, sponsored by Oswestry based Aico, Rix Petroleum, and Shingler Homes, start from £12 for standard entry, rising to £59 for the VIP experience. They are available from the brand-new Lingen Davies website www.lingendavies.co.uk/news-events/event/abbeyfest22