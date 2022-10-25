Five Guys restaurant to open in Telford on Monday

American burger brand Five Guys is set to open a new restaurant in Telford on Monday, 31st October.

Five Guys is famed for its delicious and mouth-watering, made to order burgers and hot dogs, generous fries and irresistible milkshakes.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase – with superstar fans including Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama.

Using only the freshest, locally-sourced produce, Five Guys is the UK’s favourite destination for the ultimate high-quality, guilt-free treat.

With over 250,000 possible burger order combinations, 1 million soda freestyle options and over 1,000 possible ways to customise your very own milkshake, Five Guys is sure to become a must-visit restaurant for Shropshire foodies when it opens its doors at the end of the month.