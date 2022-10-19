The Bell Inn at Tong to undergo £400,000 refurbishment

The Bell Inn at Tong is due to receive a complete refurbishment, with the end result set to emphasise its ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.



The transformation will see a brand new Farrow & Ball colour palette introduced into the venue, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.

A new homely ‘snug’ section will be added to the bar featuring cosy Chesterfield seating.

Additionally, there will be updates to the al fresco dining area. The pub will undergo a £420,000 investment spend into its refurbishment.

The pub’s transformation will also see major changes to the food offer as it moves to a more premium menu.

The menu will receive a complete overhaul, with the new selection of dishes set to include a more modern feel, such as home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, crumbled feta cheese and pomegranate seed salad, honey, fruity chilli sauce and seasoned fries, antipasti boards, and soy glazed salmon.

250-year-old listed building

Situated within the Shropshire countryside, The Bell Inn at Tong is housed within a 250 year old listed building, marked by an 18th century obelisk. The pub serves a variety of cocktails, a premium lager range and a large selection of G&Ts.

The Bell Inn at Tong’s orchard-style beer garden allows guests to drink or dine alfresco, whilst the spacious and modern interior offers a relaxed dining experience. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

With over 1,600 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from traditional local pubs to family-friendly pub restaurants.

Kate Harding-Jack, General Manager of The Bell Inn, said, “We are so excited to announce that The Bell Inn at Tong will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £420k into breathing new life into The Bell Inn. The pub is much loved by its regulars, and we can’t wait to welcome everybody back on 5th December.“

When does the Bell Inn close and reopen

The Bell Inn at Tong closes for refurbishment on Monday 24th October and will reopen on Monday 5th December.

Ahead of the reopening, guests will be able to enjoy 50% off food as part of its soft launch, available to guests from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th December – with limited slots available to book online shortly.