Shrewsbury Cocktail Week returns

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A week of events to celebrate the thriving cocktail scene in Shrewsbury is back this September following a successful launch last year. 

Shrewsbury Cocktail Week returns this September

Shrewsbury Cocktail Week takes place from Saturday September 3 to Sunday September 11 and will feature tasting events at venues throughout the town centre as well as special drinks offers. 

Nearly 20 venues are taking part in the event, which is coordinated by Shrewsbury BID with a message of “drink better not more”, encouraging people to enjoy the true art of mixology. 

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent in Shrewsbury Market Hall and member of the Shrewsbury BID board, said the aim was to celebrate the town’s cocktail scene. 

“We launched the first-ever Shrewsbury Cocktail Week last year, so it’s really exciting to be gearing up for the second year which is going to take things up a notch,” he said. 

“It’s fantastic to see so many of our wonderful venues taking part, who between them possess some of the very highest levels of mixology knowledge and skill – the cocktail scene here in Shrewsbury really is amongst the best for miles around, and this festival is all about highlighting that.” 

People can get involved by buying a special wristband pack for £8 (£5 for NUS and NHS card carriers) which gives them access to cocktail classes, tasting menus, parties and £6 cocktail menus at all participating venues. 

Tom Barker, manager of Blind Tiger in Hill’s Lane and The Cat’s Pyjamas in The Square, said Shrewsbury’s wealth of unique hospitality venues should be celebrated. 

“We have so many fantastic independent venues, each providing a different atmosphere and experience, and Shrewsbury Cocktail Week is a great way for people to discover something new,” he said. 

“We will be putting on some exciting tasting events when people can really delve into the art of mixology, and we’ll be creating some unique cocktails especially for the week. 

“There is a clear message about celebrating the variety and art of cocktails rather than it being a drinking festival, and there will be a full menu of alcohol-free mocktails on offer throughout the week too.” 

