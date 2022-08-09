Popular restaurant Five Guys to open in Telford

American burger brand Five Guys is set to open a restaurant in Telford this autumn.

The popular eatery is famed for its made to order burgers and hot dogs, generous fries and irresistible milkshakes.

The new restaurant will open at the former location of Frankie and Benny’s on the Forge Retail Park.

- Advertisement -

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase.

With over 250,000 possible burger order combinations which use only the freshest ingredients, as well as the over 1,000 possible ways to customise your very own milkshake, Five Guys is sure to become a must-visit restaurant for Telford foodies when it opens its doors in the autumn.