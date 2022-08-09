24.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
All aboard for Cambrian Heritage Railways ‘Brewery Express’

By Shropshire Live

Cambrian Heritage Railways is teaming up with the award-winning Stonehouse Brewery this summer to launch the ‘Brewery Express’.

Shane Parr - Co Owner Stonehouse Brewery with Andy Green CHR General Manager
Evening services will operate from Oswestry to Stonehouse Brewery, located next door to Weston Wharf railway station.

Every Friday and Saturday evening the heritage railway will be running three trains to the brewery on the hour from 5pm.

CHR General Manager, Andy Green said: “We are fortunate that Stonehouse Brewery is just yards from Weston railway station.

“The evening trains are already proving very popular and customers are enjoying the uniqueness of an ‘Ale by Rail’ experience. Customers just need to keep an eye on the time and make sure they don’t miss the last train home!”

Stonehouse Brewery co-founder Shane Parr is also enthusiastic about the new service: “Our customers already recognise the quality of our dining and the range of fine ales we offer. Arriving by heritage train just adds that little bit of class to a great evening out.”

The heritage Pacer unit normally allocated for use on the CHR Brewery Express is no stranger to ale duties. Before moving into preservation the unit was routinely used on the mainline Transpennine Real Ale Trail which operates a famous service to some of the best watering holes across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Cambrian Heritage Railways has also added a Wednesday service to its normal weekend schedule due to popular demand.

