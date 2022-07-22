Cafe partner revealed for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Successful local independent café owners J Grant Catering have been appointed to run the new café at the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, when the site opens later this year.

Jason Grant (left), Jody-Lea Grant-DixWilliams (centre) of J Grant Catering, and Alastair Godfrey (right) Historic England Project Lead for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings outside the Green Wood Cafe. Photo: Historic England

Site owners Historic England signed a contract with Jason Grant and Jody-Lea Grant-DixWilliams of J Grant Catering, confirming that the Shrewsbury venue will become the second café that they operate, alongside the popular Green Wood Café in Coalbrookdale.

In keeping with the ethos of the Green Wood Café and the restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill maltings site, the new café will have a strong focus on sustainability and the environment in how food, drink and supplies are sourced and delivered to customers.

The new Turned Wood Café will be on the ground floor of the historic Main Mill at the Flaxmill Maltings and will welcome customers later this year when the site opens to the public. They will be able to enjoy a tasty range of vegetarian and plant-based dishes, with the J Grant Catering team developing an exciting new menu specifically for the new cafe which will build on the successful Green Wood Café menu. There will also be a range of delicious cakes and alternative cold and hot drinks available, including coffee made using their own brand, Coffee with Soul, which is specially roasted for the site.

The space where the new café is located is marked on an 1855 plan of the site as a ‘Turners Shop’ and this inspired the name of the new cafe. It is believed that wood turning – or cutting and shaping wood – would have taken place in part of this space.

Unlike at other heritage destinations, the café will be run independently from the wider visitor attraction, allowing longer opening hours to service the local community and businesses.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead for Historic England, said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with J Grant Catering, a local independent family-run business, for the site’s new café. We wanted a café partner to reflect Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ values, and the bold choices and forward-thinking attitude of the team at J Grant Catering are an ideal match for the site, which came into being through the innovation and pioneering spirit of its founders.

“We wanted a partner who would create a warm and welcoming café for people who live nearby and for those who will visit or work at the Flaxmill Maltings, and we are confident that Jason and Jody-Lea’s team will do just that.”

The café has been designed to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible. It is located on the ground floor of the Main Mill and has step-free access from the site. It will be family friendly with highchairs, a microwave and bottle warming facilities, a breastfeeding welcome policy, a baby changing space and accessible toilet nearby.

Dogs will also be welcome in the café and on the terrace area outside.

Jody-Lea Grant-DixWilliams, Director, J Grant Catering said:

“We are really excited to be expanding our business and opening a new café later this year in the amazing ground-floor space at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

“We want the food we create to be accessible to as many people as possible whilst being kind to the environment, which is why our menu is vegetarian with delicious plant-based and gluten free options too. And, of course we’ll have a great selection of teas and coffees.

“We can’t wait to get the doors open and welcome everyone to Shrewsbury’s newest café for a cuppa or food amongst the historic iron columns that make this iconic building famous.”

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will open on 10 September 2022. As well as the café, the ground floor of the historic Main Mill will also have a new exhibition and a gift shop.