Cosford Food Festival to serve up weekend of entertainment

The Cosford Food Festival will serve up fun in the sun for foodies, when the two-day food and drink event returns to the RAF Museum Midlands next weekend.

Enjoy a unique tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft

With over 100 artisan producers and street food vendors attending the event on 23-24 July, there is food in abundance to suit all taste buds. Prepare to be inspired by some of the region’s top chefs during cookery demonstrations, and enjoy a tipple or two on board the VC10 aircraft during rum and whisky masterclasses. Soak up the festival atmosphere listening to live music, and keep the little ones entertained with a range of family activities on offer. There’s even entertainment in the air planned for Saturday afternoon, when visitors can enjoy a thrilling flypast from the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane at 2.07pm (weather permitting).

For those looking to brush up on their culinary skills, head to the festival kitchen where chefs, nutritionists and bakers will be sharing tips on how to prepare their specialty dishes. The line-up includes chef and owner of the award-winning Wild Shropshire Restaurant, James Sherwin, discussing a natural approach to following the seasons with your dining.

Third-generation restaurateur and chef Kwoklyn Wan, head chef of La Dolce Vita in Shrewsbury Gennaro Addagio, and local chef Lee Maddox will also be taking to the demo stage to share their knowledge and love of cooking.

Alongside them will be leading nutritionist Eva Humphries who focuses on a creative approach to food, baker Kath Corfield will be sharing her tips and tricks for baking bread, and chef Cris Cohen from FEASTED will be demonstrating his “feast at home dinner party in a box” kits.

The line-up on the music stage is guaranteed to get visitors up on their feet and singing along, with everything from Rock ‘n’ Roll to acoustic sounds. The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be bringing their energy and unique Rock ‘n’ Roll show to the stage both days, performing hits from the 50s and 60s that are guaranteed to get you moving and grooving! The Bluebird Belles vintage vocal harmony trio will treat visitors to retro sounds from the 40s, 50s and 60s, and a unique spin on more recent songs.

New for 2022 is a second acoustic stage, where the award-winning singer and guitarist Ben Foulds will be performing songs of all eras. Musician and entertainer Joe James Thomas will be showing off his musical talents with a variety of instruments and vintage songs, and acoustic musician Anthony Doyle will be encouraging visitors to sing along and even have a go with the musical instruments.

The Cosford Food Festival is offering rum and whisky fans an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a unique tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft. During this light-hearted and fun 45-minute masterclass, attendees will enjoy four samples and learn more about these exquisite spirits.

Ensuring there is plenty to do for the little foodies, Kid’s Corner is an entire area packed with entertainment for youngsters. Kids can try their hands at circus skills, join one of the giant bubble workshops, and explore the creative world of sand art. Reenactors will be talking all things rationing and delivering two “ready, steady, cook” shows per day, demonstrating meals you could make when you couldn’t get all the items you wanted on your weekly allowance.

Step inside the Hercules aircraft where you can see what’s in Storyteller Sal’s story shopping trolley…tales of mighty turnips, runaway gingerbread boys, oceans of porridge and magical apple trees are told for listeners old and young – seasoned and garnished with a tune or two. Of course, no festival would be complete without some face painting and festival glitter!

For more event details and to purchase tickets to the Cosford Food Festival visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.