Marquees and tipis are going up in preparation of the ninth Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend.

Jean-Christophe Novelli will be at Shrewsbury Food Festival

Organisers are expecting more than 25,000 visitors to descend on the 29 acres of parkland at Shrewsbury’s Quarry.

There will be over 180 food, drink, home and garden stalls, street food and bars, chef demonstrations and cook alongs, free kids’ activities, an educational field to fork area, and a live music stage.

Shropshire Festivals have announced a last-minute addition for the festival – a kids cookery school. Youngsters can get hands on making treats including funfetti shortbread, cake pops and scones.

For the first time, the food festival will be dropping all mainstream alcohol brands so only local, independent breweries, vineyards and distilleries will be championed in the Drinks Area, sponsored by Hickory’s Smokehouse, who will also be providing a mini cinema for children.

The Fibre Heroes Live Music Stage will host bands all weekend. Saturday’s billing will welcome Back to the Border, Microbaby, Vertigo Band, Hot Rod 55, Libby Gilksman, Something 4 The Weekend, The Indigo Machine and Good 2 Go. Taking to the stage on Sunday will be The Ronnies, Chasing August, The Krack On Band, Ego Friendly, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Lost The Plot.

The Fibre Heroes Live Music Stage will host bands all weekend

The Shropshire Distillery Chef Talks and Demonstrations stage will host Andrew Birch – previous head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Grill in London, Great British Menu finalist Stuart Collins, muti-Michelin star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, MasterChef contestant Anna Christoforou, The Haughmond head chef – Gareth Howarth, and Steve – The Hungry Guy on Saturday 25th. On Sunday, Stuart Collins and Jean-Christophe Novelli will be joined by original Beefy Boys chef Murf, Festival Head Chef – Chris Burt, James Sherwin from Wild Shropshire, and the Wholefood Warrior – Eva Humphries.

A variety of street food will be on offer at the event

Budding chefs can book in for a cook along with the festival’s top chef talent, overseen by Chris Burt. There is a small fee to book – all of which will be donated to Self Help Africa.

The Shropshire Community Leisure Trust is sponsoring a Kids Superstars Area, where they will be providing some sporty fun with mini-Olympics activities. The Panic Circus big top will return with performances and circus skills, as will the 400 ft. inflatable obstacle course that stretches right across the park.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund will be handing out sun cream to raise awareness about skin cancer as well as running a shopping creche to raise funds.

You can pay a pound a hound for an hour’s dog free shopping, courtesy of the DogsTrust’s dog creche service.

The popular Monks Home and Garden Area has been made a permanent fixture, giving shoppers a wider choice of stalls. Shoppers looking for a quieter moment can enjoy performances from ‘Get your Wigle On’ at the band stand family entertainment stage.

Reclaim Tax UK will be hosting the VIP tent this year.

A Spitfire from the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands is stopping off at the Shrewsbury Food Festival during its tour and will let aviation enthusiasts pose for a photo inside the replica cockpit.

Spitfire PR. XIX will be visiting as part of a tour of the Midlands

Beth Heath, Director of Fun for Shropshire Festivals, said, “Join us this weekend for fun for all the family! This festival has grown year on year, and I’m confident this will be the best food festival we’ve ever held with top chefs, fantastic entertainment, amazing experiences, and incredible artisan businesses to support. You’ll struggle to fit everything in!

“Tickets are cheaper if you buy online in advance – up until midnight the day before each event day. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Visit shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk for more information and to book tickets.