New Food & Family Festival to launch at Chetwynd Deer Park

A new two-day festival will take place at Chetwynd Deer Park this August, focusing on family fun, food, and activities.

Shropshire Food & Family Festival will take place this August

With families ready to enjoy the upcoming summer holidays this year without breaking the bank, Shropshire Food & Family Festival will be taking place at Chetwynd Deer Park on 20 and 21 August, focusing on family fun, food, and activities.

The festival aspires to provide a fun-filled family event, attracting up to 15,000 visitors per day. Up to 150 food, drink and craft traders will be attending, providing something for everyone to enjoy. The festival will be family-friendly, with endless activities and fun to be enjoyed.

Kate Lees, Festival Organiser, said: “Our Festival is a fantastic opportunity to bring something new to the area, encouraging people to enjoy the beautiful natural spaces we have right on the doorstep and try something new.

“Small towns and local small businesses have, like many, found the last couple of years difficult in lots of different ways. Our aim this summer is to create a space where families, friends, neighbours, and local businesses can come together to enjoy all that Shropshire Food & Family Festival has to offer.

“Besides being fun, our festival offers a host of economic and social benefits to communities.

“The festival also provides free marketing and advertising for local businesses as visitors talk about their fun experiences when they go back home. If visitors post comments and photos about their experiences on Facebook or other social media, so much the better. The economic benefits of successful festivals ripple throughout a local economy–affecting tourism and non-tourism-related businesses alike.

“Festivals promote community pride by celebrating things that make a town special and we hope our first year in Newport, Shropshire does just that!”

Fun Packed weekend for all

Commenting on the new festival, Jon Arrowsmith, Event Director, added: “Being allowed the chance to bring our events to Shropshire and the Chetwynd Deer Park is just an amazing opportunity and one we couldn’t refuse!

“We are bringing all the bells and whistles for a fun-packed weekend for all ages, and we think we’ve pulled it out the bag where families can along and enjoy spending time together in such beautiful surroundings!

“From being driven into the grounds by tractors to bouncing around to your hearts content, munching on a piece of street food, filling a shopping bag with treats to take home, watching a cookery demo, or just even sitting down on a hay bale in the middle of the park, listening to live music and having a glass of whatever takes your fancy we’ve got it here!”

Over 20 activities will be included, from inflatable obstacle courses, tractor rides, funfairs, and cookery theatres.

Tickets include all activities within the event, therefore the only charges after your ticket purchase will be food and drink consumed. Tickets on the gate are expected to be released, however, the organisers recommend purchasing tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.