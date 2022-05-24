Healthy takeaway options are order of the day at Health Kick in Newport

Healthy options are on the menu at a new fast food outlet which has opened its doors in Newport.

Jordan Turton, owner of Health Kick in Newport

Health Kick serves healthy meals, snacks and drinks, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Owner Jordan Turton is hoping his range of dishes will whet the appetite of customers and encourage healthy eating at the same time.

- Advertisement -

The premises at 33 Upper Bar has been completely refurbished and Jordan is taking on two full time chefs on a rota basis and other part-time employees to serve customers front of house in the takeaway which is open from Monday to Saturday 12pm – 8pm.

Jordan is also offering a delivery service, using Uber Eats, and is hoping to use his strong connections with local gyms to promote his healthy food products.

Items on the menu include vegan curries, wraps, chicken burgers, salmon and health drinks and freshly made fruit smoothies.

Jordan said: “I’m really excited to open the business and I’m hoping it can be a success here. Hopefully, word gets around that we are doing something a bit different and it encourages more healthy eating and healthy lifestyles, but still offers a fast food, takeaway and delivery service at the same time.”

Jordan plans to carry out regular market research to make sure he is selling products which reflect the needs and demands of his customers and serve healthy, balanced foods which cater for both day and night time customers.

Health Kick was able to launch thanks to a £10,000 Pride in Our High Street business start-up grant.

Speaking of the grant Jordan said, “This is definitely a new journey for me but one I’m looking forward to. I didn’t realise just how much it would cost to set this business up so the start-up grant through Pride in Our High Street has been a huge help and I couldn’t have done this without it. I’m very grateful for the funding and to Telford & Wrekin Council for making this possible.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“The Pride in Our High Street programme supports a wide range of small businesses from different sectors which sell a wide range of products and cater for different consumer needs.

“Health Kick is the latest business we have supported with a business start-up grant and we hope this business really takes off in Newport and it will certainly bring something different to the high street.”