Friday, May 20, 2022

Shropshire to go cake crazy for Hope House

By Shropshire Live

It will be rolling pins and mixing bowls at the ready for Shropshire bakers next month during Hope House Children’s Hospice’s Eat Cake Week.

Every slice of cake will make a difference to the hospices
Schools, cafes, restaurants, clubs and cake lovers from across the region have signed up to help raise money for the hospices by holding cake crazy events from 13th June to 20th June. 

Every slice really will make a difference to the hospices and will help ensure the hospices continue to provide vital respite and end of life care to children with a terminal condition and their families.  

Morrisons in Oswestry have signed up to take part and will be selling afternoon tea boxes to staff and customers throughout the week and the Culina Group in Market Drayton will also be holding events.  

Our supporter Clara Powis, from Shrewsbury, will be holding an event at her home with cake and mocktials while one of the charity’s Shrewsbury shop volunteers Rachael Wood will also be holding a bake sale for friends and family at home.  

Shrewsbury businesses PCB Solicitors, Morris Lubricants and Rees Astley will also be getting involved with events throughout the week. 

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “From office or school bake-offs to garden parties in the sun, everyone loves a little bit of cake.  

“This is a really fun way of being able to get together and share some amazing cake creations, while at the same time making a huge difference to the lives of seriously ill local children.” 

Everyone who signs up will receive their very own free Eat Cake pack with all the right ingredients mixed in, including bunting, selfie props, cupcake sweepstake, collection box, cake labels, cake flags and more. People can also get their hands on limited Eat Cake aprons. 

Eat Cake Week is being sponsored for a second year by Henllan Bakery.  

Ainslie Edwards, managing director, said: “As a family business, we are always keen to support the local community.  

“Cake is a great opportunity for all of us to get together around a table and enjoy a piece of cake to raise some money to ensure Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith can continue to do its amazing work.” 

If you would like to join the fun then you can do by signing up for your starter pack at www.hopehouse.org.uk/cake or by calling the fundraising office on 01691 671671. 

