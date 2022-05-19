Celebrate the jubilee in style at Hencote

The very best of British dining will be in the spotlight as a top Shropshire restaurant celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hencote in Shrewsbury

The View at Hencote has prepared a sumptuous seven-course tasting menu as well as a traditional afternoon tea as the focus of celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

General manager Mark Stevens said everyone at the Shrewsbury restaurant was looking forward to helping diners create some special memories of the unique occasion.

He said: “A Platinum Jubilee is such a rare milestone, so we wanted to create a menu that was truly fitting of the occasion.

“Our Best of British tasting menu will be available from Thursday to Saturday of the bank holiday weekend, alongside our popular existing menus. For those who want something a little lighter, we will round off the celebrations with a quintessentially British afternoon tea on the Sunday afternoon.

“With the option to sample some of our own delicious wines as well, what better way to raise a toast to our Queen?”

Mark said decorations and bunting in the restaurant would add to the special atmosphere, and during the official events in London diners would be able to follow the celebrations on television screens in the restaurant and on the balcony.

Themed drink packages will be available and the lower balcony will be opened for the weekend.

He added: “The Best of British tasting menu reflects the quality and style that people expect from their Hencote experience, combining the best produce and ingredients to create something truly memorable.

“We have given a Hencote twist to some classic British staples, and we have carefully selected a different wine to accompany each course which will complement the flavours of the food perfectly.

“Afternoon tea on the Sunday will be a relaxed and stylish occasion and the perfect way to round off the celebrations.”

Mark said the Best of British tasting menu would be available from June 2-4 and cost £85 per person, with an additional £65 for the wine pairing. Afternoon tea will be from 3-5pm on June 5 and costs £30, with optional wine upgrades.

He said: “The special jubilee menus offer a fantastic choice of options for those who want a stylish and relaxed way to join in with the celebrations. Our congratulations and best wishes to Her Majesty!”