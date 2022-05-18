Cheers! Albrighton raises its glass to the return of the holiest of Beer & Music Festivals

Locals in a Shropshire village will be swapping their hymn books for pint pots, wine glasses and dancing as St Mary Magdalene church brings back its major fundraiser.

Mary Thomas, Vicar at St Mary Magdalene and Frank Aston, one of the volunteers, get ready for Albrighton Beer & Music Festival

The Albrighton Beer & Music Festival is making a welcome return after a two-year enforced Covid-19 break and is looking to generate more than £6000 to help the church with repairs to its roof, the leaded windows and to support local community projects.

Due to be held this weekend (Friday 6pm -11pm and midday on Saturday to 11pm), the event will feature twenty-two ales and ciders from local breweries, including Black Country Ales, Holdens, Wye Valley, Hurst View and Welbeck Abbey.

Wines, soft drinks and snacks will be available, whilst eager beer enthusiasts can also enjoy divine entertainment intervention from a string of local artists ranging from Kev Ruby-Astin and Cosford Military Wives Choir to Woodsetton Wanderers, Stallion Thunder and Attractive Disaster.

“There’s plenty of beer festivals in Shropshire, but there are few that are held in the stunning surroundings of a church,” explained Paul Fisher, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

“It’s been a tough two years for everyone, so what a great way to bring the community together to enjoy some superb ales and wines…better still we’ll be raising money for an iconic venue in our village.”

He continued: “Admission costs £2.50 and anyone who comes along on the Friday evening can return on Saturday free of charge. We’re hoping that we’ll get more than 300 people through the doors over the two days.”

2022 will mark the seventh annual Albrighton Beer & Music Festival and during that time nearly £20,000 has been raised to support the maintenance of St Mary Magdalene’s church.

Several community projects have also been helped and one of the big drives this year is the restoration of the Grade II listed war memorial, which the Parish Council has already requested money for.