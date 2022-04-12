Late Night events return to Shrewsbury Market Hall for 2022

Popular Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall with the first one taking place over the Easter bank holiday.

The team at Moli Tea House are looking forward to Shrewsbury Market Hall’s Late Night events

The market’s Late Nights see cafes and bars open up to 10pm with a selection of retail stalls also open for the evening.

Dates for this year have been scheduled for Saturday April 16, June 4, June 25, July 23, September 3, October 29 and December 3.

“We’re excited to be back for our popular late nights which have proved such a hit with customers since they began in 2018,” said Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“All the usual cafes and bars will be open, along with our newest restaurant Tutto Bene which brings a taste of Italy to the market hall. A selection of our fabulous independent retail stalls will be open too.”

This year the market hall’s Late Nights are timed to take on seasonal themes, as well as special events locally and nationally, from Easter and Autumn to Halloween and Christmas.

While the first event will take on an Easter theme, the Saturday June 4 event falls over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend and will include Jubilee themed celebrations.

Just a few weeks later, the Saturday June 25 Late Night coincides with the Shrewsbury Food Festival.

The market hall, located between Shoplatch and Claremont Street, transitions for the evening from 5pm. Cafes open until 9pm, bars open until 10pm and retail stalls open until 7pm. Last entry to the building is at 9.30pm.