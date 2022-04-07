New menus launched at Hencote

One of Shropshire’s leading restaurants has launched new menus which it says deliver the highest quality dishes at affordable prices.

The stunning outdoor seating area – The View at Hencote

The View at Hencote has introduced new lunch and evening menus that build on its reputation for style and excellence and are aimed at making the best quality food available to as many people as possible.

General manager Mark Stevens said the new menus at the Shrewsbury restaurant were packed with flavour and seasonal produce but priced to reflect the current economic situation.

“We know that the cost of living crisis is starting to bite and wanted to do something at Hencote which meant people could still enjoy a special lunch or dinner at our fantastic restaurant at an affordable price.

“We think we have put together menus which offer great quality and value whilst still delivering the full Hencote experience. They are packed with mouth-watering, seasonal flavours which are sure to put a smile on everybody’s face.

“Our lunch menu, for example, features a garden soup which will change from week to week because it is always sourced with fresh produce from our own gardens. Not only does that help keep it affordable, it guarantees that it is bursting with flavour and as fresh as can be.

“We’ve also introduced a market fish dish, where the focus is very much on selecting the best catch of the day so that we can offer great taste as well as great value. Alongside this, our trademark classic and speciality grill dishes will continue to be available and we’re introducing some exciting new cuts to look out for as well.”

The Market Fish dish offers the best catch of the day at Hencote

Fixed price options

Mark said there were fixed-price options on both menus – with dinner at £25 for two courses or £30 for three and lunch £22 and £26 respectively.

The View restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday starting from April 6, when the outdoor terrace also reopens for the spring and summer.

“Both menus will be available on The Balcony, making it the ideal place to soak up the sun and enjoy a bite to eat with a glass of our award-winning wine.

“We think these new menus offer a perfect solution for people wanting to enjoy stylish dining in a relaxed atmosphere and at a reasonable price.”

To see the new menus and reserve a table visit www.hencote.com.

