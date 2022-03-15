Shropshire pub and hotel listed as one of the top pubs to visit in the UK

Bosses at a Shropshire pub are celebrating after being named as one of the best pubs to visit in the UK.

The Hundred House in Norton, between Telford and Bridgnorth, has been listed in the top 40 of the “UK’s best countryside pubs to visit in spring” in i-news this week.

The experts at travel company Sawday’s praised the pub for their “world of blazing log fires, soft brick walls, oak panelling and quarry-tiled floors.”

The visitors didn’t miss out the food and urged visitors to note the “blackboard menus trumpet fish pie, roast rack of Shropshire lamb and double chocolate mousse with orange anglaise.”

“Step out into spring sunbeams in the magical garden,” the listing added.

Chef Stuart Phillips takes great pride in his kitchen garden where he carefully grows and selects the vegetables and herbs for his menus.

Wife Jo Phillips, a member of the family run business which hosts hundreds of weddings, events and celebrations each year, said: “The team is delighted to be listed in the top 40 best pubs to visit!

“A great deal of love and attention goes into our gardens, menus and service, so it’s wonderful to see this recognised.

“As anyone knows it has been an extremely tough and very emotional two years in the hospitality industry but we have survived and still have smiles on our faces.

“Weddings are happening, families are reuniting and our wonderful team is getting the chance to show how amazing they are once again.

“I must confess, we are a tad fanatical about our gardens here! Our Kitchen Garden provides us with fantastic flavours for our restaurant, with chefs picking herbs, salad leaves, chard, tomatoes and other produce daily in the growing season.”

Jo added: “In the Enchanted Secret Garden last November we planted around 5,000 bulbs, to add to the many perennials and shrubs we already have! These are emerging now, ready to create breath-taking displays in April and May.

“Our gardens are open all year round to visitors of our pub and restaurant to enjoy and we simply love seeing people’s reactions – it’s a little slice of tranquillity in peoples otherwise busy lives – we love lifting their spirits and giving them the chance to escape the norm.”