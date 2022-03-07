Shropshire’s Cheese Nibbles celebrate 10th birthday

If you have ever visited Shrewsbury Farmers Market or a farm shop in the county, you will have probably come across Shropshire made Cheese Nibbles.

Cheese Nibbles are handcrafted using the finest ingredients

They are a high-quality snack with delicious melt in your mouth flavours, and this year the independent business is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Farmer’s son, Ed Potter, started making Cheese Nibbles to fill the quieter times during the week, when he wasn’t busy with his catering company, Oak Apple Catering. Fast forward a decade, the nibbles business has overtaken the catering company, selling 100,000 units last year and they are stocked in over 150 farm shops, delis and garden centres in the UK.

Owner Ed Potter, based in Frodesley, said he’s very proud of how the business has evolved in the last 10 years. “I never imagined that the nibbles would become an award-winning, national brand. I’m immensely proud of the brand that we’ve grown from the ground up.

“We handcraft Cheese Nibbles using the finest ingredients. They are a convenient ‘grab and go’ high quality snack with irresistible flavours – our cheesy treats are perfect for any occasion.”

Cheese Nibbles come in 5 flavours – Parmesan and Chilli, Red Leicester and Chive, Stilton and Almond, Pistachio, and Sun-dried Tomato. Ed believes the recent popularity of grazing boards has been a profitable trend for the nibbles.

“We’ve heard from local businesses who offer their customers and guests grazing boards, and like to include our nibbles for a hint of luxury. I believe over the last two years customers have become even better at supporting independent businesses like ours.”

Parmesan and Chilli Sablés scooped a Great Taste Award in 2020. The judge commented, “The parmesan flavour is really powerful – it’s amazing how much flavour you’ve managed to pack into these.”