Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival to return this September

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Market Drayton’s multi-award-winning Ginger and Spice Festival is to return for a sixth time this September, during British Food Fortnight.

The Ginger and Spice Festival will return this September
The festival will include the popular and FREE (of charge) spicy street market taking place on Cheshire street (in centre of town), a ticketed ‘Fodder and Tipple Trail’, a self-guided heritage trail & contest available for families – which is also FREE (of charge), a food theatre with top, regional and local chefs & a Floating Market on the Shropshire Union Canal.

There will also be street entertainment, a stand-up comedian and grand finale fundraising jazz and blues concert at St Mary’s Church and more.

Commenting, founder and Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said: “We are delighted to be back in our 6th year with a full and exciting programme of fun, creative and educational events and activities relating to the culinary heritage and history of Market Drayton.

“We are thrilled that the Roving Canal Traders Group with their Floating Market will be joining us again as well as other exciting lines ups to be announced over the next few weeks. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Market Drayton to explore the town’s unique heritage.”

The Ginger and Spice Festival aims to bring-together and engage the local community of Market Drayton to discover, explore and celebrate the town’s assets and unique cultural-heritage, particularly linked to the culinary and cultural heritage of the town.

This is achieved via an eclectic programme of events that inspire the local community and enrich the cultural, social and economic vitality of the area.  The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, other community groups, and to explore heritage and places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

The festival programme will be announced via gingerandspicefest.co.uk soon.

