8.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 18, 2022

The River View Café announces Sunday opening

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The River View Café based in Shrewsbury has announced they will be opening on Sundays from March.

Jules Campbell outside The River View Café
Jules Campbell outside The River View Café

The café located at The Parade Shops offers diners one of the best views of the town from its terrace and has become a much-loved breakfast and lunch spot.

Owner Jules Campbell said, “After so many requests from our lovely customers over the years, we’ve decided to open 7 days a week.  We’ve never opened on a Sunday before and we are excited to see how it goes. Judging by the response, we think we’re going to be busy! 

- Advertisement -

“Our very first Sunday opening will be on the 6th March and we are looking forward to welcoming old faces and hopefully some new ones too! Booking is not essential but advisable, especially over lunchtime.

“There is something really lovely about a relaxed brunch on a Sunday with friends. We hope locals and visitors will love soaking up one of the best views in town whilst enjoying some of our delicious food!”

Customers can access the café via the terrace at the back of the building on a Sunday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP