The River View Café announces Sunday opening

The River View Café based in Shrewsbury has announced they will be opening on Sundays from March.

Jules Campbell outside The River View Café

The café located at The Parade Shops offers diners one of the best views of the town from its terrace and has become a much-loved breakfast and lunch spot.

Owner Jules Campbell said, “After so many requests from our lovely customers over the years, we’ve decided to open 7 days a week. We’ve never opened on a Sunday before and we are excited to see how it goes. Judging by the response, we think we’re going to be busy!

“Our very first Sunday opening will be on the 6th March and we are looking forward to welcoming old faces and hopefully some new ones too! Booking is not essential but advisable, especially over lunchtime.

“There is something really lovely about a relaxed brunch on a Sunday with friends. We hope locals and visitors will love soaking up one of the best views in town whilst enjoying some of our delicious food!”

Customers can access the café via the terrace at the back of the building on a Sunday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.