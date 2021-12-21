The Shropshire Distillery launch two new liqueurs

The Shropshire Distillery have launched two products under their new range of ‘After Noon’ liqueurs.

The new citrus grey tea and coffee liqueurs

Their cold brewed coffee liqueur and citrus grey tea liqueur are the first they have released, which are being sold alongside their award-winning handcrafted gins.

The launch of the liqueurs has coincided with a major re-brand for the distillery, who have moved away from being called Shire Gin, to reflect their Shropshire home. The Shropshire Distillery have updated their branding, labels, and bottles, which all have a premium, sleek new look.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female Distillers, called on the expertise of Aroma Tea & Coffee Merchants, based in Shrewsbury, to find suitable blends to use in the liqueurs.

They provided their Charles Darwin inspired Evolution blend for the coffee liqueur. The full-bodied blend represents the evolution of coffee production by including coffee grown from across the globe. For the tea liqueur, they provided their Citrus Earl Grey which is a blend of black teas from China, with added dried orange and lemon peel, and natural Italian bergamot fruit oil.

Emma Glynn said she is very proud of all their recent changes. She said, “This is an exciting, and very busy time for us. We are over the moon to see our new branding in local shops and bars. There can be no mistaking where our spirits are made now!

“The launch of the liqueurs is another historic moment for the distillery, and we believe the After Noon range is a great addition to our offering.

“The cold brewed coffee liqueur has rich maple syrup, dark chocolate, and hazelnut notes. It is perfect for lovers of Espresso Martinis – there’s no need to add coffee or vodka, all you need to do is add water and ice to the liqueur.

“The tea liqueur has a refreshing, citrus taste. You can enjoy it near over ice or make an Iced Tea Spritz with lemonade and sliced oranges. We have already received glowing reviews, with customers enjoying a well-deserved grown-up tea or coffee break in the PM!”