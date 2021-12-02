Telford pub and restaurant offers Christmas invite to lone residents

A Telford pub and restaurant is offering a warm welcome to local residents who find themselves alone on Christmas Day.

Staff at the Cuckoo Oak in Madeley get ready for the festive season

The Cuckoo Oak in Madeley has set aside a lunch table for six people and is inviting people who would otherwise be on their own to join them for complimentary food.

“I am inviting anyone who is without their family on Christmas Day to come along and join us for a festive dinner with all the trimmings – all on the house,” said Charlotte Jones, manager of the Bridgnorth Road pub.

“We would love those places to go to people from the Madeley community who are on their own at this special time. We can cater for more than six if necessary,” she said.

Charlotte added that she was organising a range of other festivities at the pub, which she hoped local people would enjoy.

Every Saturday morning in December a ‘breakfast with Santa’ event is being hosted when children can visit him in his grotto and take part in fun and games.

On December 16 and 23 ‘tinsel and turkey’ days will be held which will see special deals and performances for pensioners.

“We will have a brass band songs and a ‘wartime’ singer providing lots of so nostalgic entertainment.

“There is also a craft morning on December 21 when we will be making Christmas cards so we hope there is something for all ages – we are very keen to get involved in the community and help others,” Charlotte added.