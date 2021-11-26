7.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 26, 2021

Pizza takeaway Fireaway to reopen in Shrewsbury

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Pizza takeaway Fireaway will soon reopen in Shrewsbury after it closed in the summer following a small fire.

The popular takeaway will reopen to the public at 4 Castle Gates on Tuesday 30 November.

The company has enjoyed spectacular growth since launching in London in 2016. It now has 90 outlets across the country and is expected to open 100 by early 2022.

Fireaway’s phenomenal success story is based on attention to detail combined with a desire to be different.

Founder Mario Aleppo set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

Fireaway’s mouth-watering menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price. Among them is the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to Fireaway.

Said Mario: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

