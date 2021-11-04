Derwen College Orangery Restaurant reopens

A popular Gobowen restaurant, which supports young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) into employment, has reopened to lunchtime diners.

Student, Libby Grigg, visited the Orangery Restaurant with her parents and is seen being served by Jodie

The Orangery Restaurant, at Derwen College, near Oswestry, welcomed back customers to its newly refurbished dining rooms on Tuesday 2 November. Some of the first customers through the door were former students visiting the area with their families.

The restaurant has been closed since March 2020, and students and staff were delighted to usher the first diners to their tables.

The restaurant has a new look and a new menu that includes customer favourites such as locally-produced pork sausages, homemade steak and Stonehouse beer pie, and beer-battered cod and chips, alongside Chicken Tikka Masala and Thai green vegetable curry. Starters, desserts, children’s options, and a wide selection of drinks are also available. Prices have been kept as competitive as they were pre-pandemic.

The Orangery Restaurant is part of the College’s commercial area which is open to the public. The College’s ‘High Street’ has easy parking and is a popular destination. It includes a Garden Centre & Shop, Walled Garden Café, The Vintage Advantage charity shop and Hotel 751 training hotel. The shops and eateries are all open to the public and provide work experience for students with SEND.

Hospitality students Jodie Harding and Ellie Simons were pleased to be taking orders, and to see some students and former students and their families, making the most of the restaurant on its first day of opening.

“We are very excited to be working in the Orangery again, and to see customers coming back,” said Ellie.

Diners included former student Josh Asterley who took current student Anna Walker out for lunch at the Orangery to celebrate her birthday.

Another student, Libby Grigg, visited with her parents, who were dropping her back after the half-term holiday.

She said: “It’s lovely to be able to visit the Orangery Restaurant again. We ordered a steak and beer pie, vegetable lasagne, and I had a burger with chips. The food was delicious, with big portions. It was great to be served by friends too!”