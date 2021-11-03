The Crown in Abbey Foregate to reopen in December

The Crown at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury is to reopen in December with a new experienced local team at the helm following a major £344k joint investment.

The investment with HEINEKEN owned Star Pubs & Bars & Bars will see the former wet led pub transformed into a friendly top quality pub offering food, real ales and a warm welcome.

Building work began yesterday with the pub set to be given an external makeover, redecorated in a striking dark grey and white with new lighting and signage. To the rear, a large courtyard garden is being created with a covered rustic seating area for 60. Mirrors, and wall mounted bric-a-brac and greenery, together with festoon lighting and planters, will add to its character.

Inside, the pub will have a taproom bar where Sky and BT sports will be shown and darts played, and a separate drinking and dining area leading to the garden. The interior will feature exposed brick walls, a painted wooden ceiling, timber flooring and an eclectic mix of furniture. A new state-of-art commercial kitchen is also being installed to enable the pub to serve food.

Food at The Crown will feature pub classics such as fish and chips, burgers and steaks as well as a traditional Sunday lunch with all the trimmings.

Drinks will include craft ales, a wide range of premium spirits and a selection of wines.

The new team managing the pub, manager David Price, who has 20 years previous local hospitality experience and assistant manager, Hollie Cornmell are well known locally. Their plans for the pub include a regular pub quiz and live entertainment.

David says: “Hollie and I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome customers into The Crown. It’s going to be different to before, but we want it to be very much at the heart of the community. We’re right next to the abbey, so are the ideal location for special occasions like christenings and wakes.”

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager John Dardis says: “David and Hollie make a great team and know Shrewsbury well. The Crown is in a really good location, near the town centre, The Abbey and the Abbey Foregate carpark and will stand out as the only premium local in the area. The combination of their experience, the investment and the pub’s change in focus will be great for local residents and visitors alike. I wish them well. It’s a great end to the year and just in time for festive celebrations.”