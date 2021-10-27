New bistro in Dawley aims to be high street recipe for success

A new coffee shop and bistro has opened in Dawley and is aiming to be a recipe for success.

Ow Bist’Ro has opened on Dawley High Street

Ow Bist’Ro, on Dawley High Street, welcomed customers for the first time this week after being boosted by a Telford & Wrekin Council Pride in Our High Street business start-up grant worth £5,000.

The business venture has been developed by Dawley resident Amanda Stanley who already has a reputation for high quality cakes in the town.

Now Amanda has the opportunity to take her skills to a new level by offering sit-down teas, coffees, freshly cooked hot food, snacks and afternoon teas.

She will be supported in the business venture by her daughter who has high street coffee shop experience.

Amanda attended the free Step Up to Start Up workshop programme which was hosted by Good2Great and funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, to support her on her new journey.

Amanda said: “It’s always been my dream to have my own business – and now it’s coming true.

“I am so looking forward to serving the people of my local town of Dawley and I’m grateful for the help of Telford & Wrekin Council to make my dream become a reality.”

As part of Pride in Our High Street Phase 3, Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a further £4.8m into the borough’s high streets over the next two years..

A series of grants are available through the Pride in Our High Street programme as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to working with local people to tackle the problems that high streets face.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial and Regeneration said: “There are currently no other sit down cafes or food establishments in Dawley, only takeaways and fast food outlets, so there is a real gap in the market place for this business and an opportunity to offer something new to local residents.

“We are delighted that the business start-up grant through the Pride in Our High Street programme has helped Amanda to launch Ow Bist’Ro and hope it gives her the kick-start she needs to drive it forward and make it a real success.

“This is just one of many business grants which have supported local businesses in the Telford & Wrekin borough through this initiative.”

Items on the menu at Own Bist’Ro will include baked potatoes, cakes, paninis, toasties, filled rolls, pastries, full English breakfasts, homemade cakes, hot and cold drinks and smoothies.

The coffee shop will be open Monday to Saturday (8am-4.30pm) and provides indoor and outdoor seating with wide doors and ramps for wheelchair and buggy access.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “This is a fantastic new business venture which I’m sure will be very well received by shoppers and residents in Dawley.

“Grants such as this enable small businesses to make their first steps in the market place. We wish Amanda every success with this new venture.”