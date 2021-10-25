Telford Sausage Week – winning recipe revealed

The public have spoken and the winner of the competition to find Telford’s favourite sausage can now be revealed.

The Telford Sausage Week team – members of the Meeting Point House and G.N. Badley & Sons team outside the Hummingbird Café

Three of the public’s favourite recipes were cooked up for a tasting session outside the Hummingbird café at Southwater today at the end of a busy 2021 Telford Sausage Week.

Hundreds of shoppers took part, tasting each contender before revealing their favourite choice for the quintessential ‘Telford Sausage’.

- Advertisement -

After nearly two hours of tasting, the final result was:

– Pork, Stilton & Leek: 41%

– Pork, Jalapeno & Honey: 38%

– Classic Pork: 21%

The winning sausage will now become part of the menu at the Hummingbird Café – and Trench-based butcher G.N. Badley & Sons, which made the sausages, has all three now on sale in store, and through its online shop.

“It was a really successful event – the sausages were flying off the sampling tables as fast as we could cook them,” said Simon Badley, managing director of G.N. Badley & Sons which was one of the key partners in Telford Sausage Week.

“It was a close-run battle between the sausages all the way through, and the winner was in doubt right up to the last 15 or 20 minutes.

“Although the Pork Leek & Stilton recipe took the title, it was interesting to hear from people who said they really loved the Pork Jalapeno & Honey sausage much more than they had often expected.

“And there were also a loyal band of shoppers who feel that you can never get better than a classic pork recipe.”

The winning Pork, Leek and Stilton sausage is described as a ‘sensational combination of strong cheese and leek, with quality local pork’.

The second place Pork, Jalapeno and Honey recipe is a sweet and sticky combination with a burst of warm jalapeno chilli with a sweet undertone of honey.

The traditional, no-nonsense Classic Pork is a thick link which is lightly seasoned with a sprinkle of white pepper, and a dash of black pepper.

Simon said: “We must say a huge thank you to the team at Meeting Point House and the Hummingbird Café who allowed us to invade their kitchens for the morning!”

The Hummingbird Café also laid on a series of Telford Sausage Week breakfast specials.

Angela Creighton, Meeting Point House manager, said: “We were delighted to support this Telford Sausage Week event, which helped us to raise the profile of our campaign to support local suppliers on our Hummingbird Café menu.”