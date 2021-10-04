Soon to open McDonald’s in Market Drayton to become blueprint for its future restaurants

McDonald’s new Market Drayton restaurant, which is due to open next month, is set to be the first built to a UK industry net zero emissions standard.

When the restaurant opens it will act as a blueprint for future new builds of the restaurant chain across the country.

The news comes as McDonald’s UK & Ireland has set out ambitious goals and actions across its four key areas – Planet, People, Restaurants and Food – to ensure the business leads positive change from farms to front counter.

Key goals from the Plan for Change include:

– Planet: Aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 across McDonald’s UK & Iireland entire business and value chain, which includes using soy in ingredients and the animal feed in its supply chain that is deforestation free by 2026.

– People: Champion great people, whatever their background by helping one million people gain new skills and open doors to jobs by 2030. As part of this, McDonald’s UK & Ireland will have supported 3,000 apprentices by 2025, and will introduce a youth worker into every UK restaurant by 2024.

– Restaurants: Create a blueprint for new freehold restaurants to be built to a UK industry net zero emissions standard from 2022. McDonald’s UK & Ireland will aim to achieve net zero emissions for all its restaurants (and offices) by 2030.

– Food: Go even further to source quality, sustainable ingredients and support its suppliers, including investing in sector-leading research through a new Sustainable Beef Network. By 2023, McDonald’s UK & Ireland will develop a new scorecard, in collaboration with independent experts, to expand and embed ethical and sustainability criteria in its sourcing decisions.

Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive, McDonald’s UK & Ireland said:

“McDonald’s has a long history of taking action where it really matters to the communities we serve. But we are at a moment now where we need to accelerate our ambition and work even harder to look after each other and the planet. This new Plan for Change is not just our sustainability strategy, it’s our business priority. That means it isn’t a plan for one change, but for many – changes that together, with 1,400 restaurants, over 130,000 people, 23,000 British and Irish farmers and 4 million customers visiting every day, really will add up.”

The Plan for Change builds on the moves McDonald’s UK & Ireland has made over the last two decades to help reduce its impact on the planet

These include buying only renewable electricity for use in its restaurants, turning cooking oil into fuel for its delivery trucks, and rolling out electric vehicle charging points. McDonald’s has also been sourcing responsibly for over 20 years, with its menu already including 100% British and Irish beef, free range eggs, organic milk, RSPCA-assured pork, MSC-certified fish and Rainforest Alliance certified coffee.

UK Net Zero Business Champion, Andrew Griffith said:

“Having an iconic brand like McDonald’s join the hundreds of businesses across the UK that have signed up to the UN’s Race to Net Zero campaign is an exciting milestone.