Shropshire Oktoberfest set to return

Shropshire Oktoberfest, the county’s biggest beer festival, is set to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd October.

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns this October

Independent brewers from the region and beyond will be serving up to 150 real ales. If ale isn’t your drink, there will be lager, cider and perry on tap too.

The Buttermarket will have a rum shack and Gindifferent will bring their finest selection of tipples. All of which can be mopped up with a vast array of delicious street food.

Friday’s festival will have a gin tasting event from The Shropshire Distillery and Saturday’s fun includes an impressive selection of comics.

The comedy den line-up includes one of the most in demand headline acts – Eddy Brimson; winner of the first ever Jongleurs Competition and a seasoned regular on the circuit – Susan Murray; Gerry’s K’s anecdotal, observational and refreshing comedy; Sam Harland’s humorously cynical yet optimistic slant on life after rehab and detention centres; and one of the most popular modern-day Scottish comedians – Vladimir McTavish.

Chrisbeon are hosting the VIP area for those looking for a more luxurious festival experience, and bespoke jewellers Woodings & Co are sponsoring the live music stage.

Oktoberfest features live music on both days

On both days the music line-up features lederhosen wearing, Oktoberfest favourite – Vorsprung Durch Oompah. Friday’s acts include Untamed Shrew, The Follicles, and Five O’clock Hero.

The Saturday music line-up will deliver sets from Danny Jones, Groove Dynamite, The Endings, Chasing August, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, The Vertigo Band, Asparagus & The Kilburn Habit and Call of the Kraken.

And if that’s not your thing, you can pick your own music in the silent disco tent or be your own rock star at Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke tipi.

Oktoberfest favourite – Vorsprung Durch Oompah

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath, has said that ticket sales have been going bonkers. She continues, “Judging by our ticket sales, the party of the year has obviously been missed! It will be great to return to the Quarry with our fourth Oktoberfest event.

“There is so much we have missed out on over the last 18 months so we have decided that on Saturday we will have 45 minutes of fun dedicated to every missed celebration.

“We’re lining up quick fire performances to celebrate everything from St Patricks Day to Valentines Day, and Burns Night to birthdays. That includes Christmas parties, and then we’ll finish off with everyone singing Auld Lang Syne. It will be bizarre and utterly brilliant, and absolutely needed after such a rubbish time.

Our motto for this year is bringing the fun back, and Shropshire Oktoberfest will definitely do that – so book your tickets today!”

Discounted advance tickets can be purchased from www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk.

