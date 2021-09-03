14.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 3, 2021

Shropshire businesses collaborate to launch new handcrafted gin

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two Shropshire artisan businesses from different ends of the county have collaborated to launch a new hoppy gin.

Emma and Gareth Glynn from The Shropshire Distillery
The Shropshire Distillery in Ellesmere and the Wood Brewery from Wistanstow have joined forces to create a new handcrafted Shropshire hoppy gin.

The ‘Hopped Dry Gin’ has been bottled in time for this weekend’s Shrewsbury Food Festival, and it will be available to buy from The Shropshire Distillery and Wood Brewery stands.

Stephen O’Neill from Wood’s said the gin had been distilled with American Cascade hops that they use at the brewery. He said, “The zesty citrus pine flavour is balanced with light floral notes. An added punch of dried grapefruit and an undercurrent of juniper delivers a smooth, refreshingly hoppy character. This gin is best enjoyed with a citrus slice, premium tonic, and good company!

“We are big fans of what The Shropshire Distillery produce. It has been great to collaborate to produce a unique Shropshire spirit.”

This is the first in a line of planned collaborations between the two Shropshire companies.

Emma Glynn from the distillery said, “The hops have helped to create a delicious citrusy gin handcrafted here in Shropshire. This is a limited edition that will be available at festivals this autumn so make sure you pick up a bottle whilst stocks last. It will make lovely gift for gin loving Shropshire lads and lasses!”

The ‘Hopped Dry Gin’
