Kerry Vale Vineyard unveils expanded café bar

Popular Shropshire visitor attraction Kerry Vale Vineyard has unveiled its new café bar, which sees it double in size.

Co-owner Russell in the expanded café bar

Until recently the Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery had reserved its upstairs exclusively for wine tasting. With an increase of customers wishing to dine at the café and a growing demand for their very popular afternoon tea packages, vineyard owners Russell and Janet Cooke decided to restyle their tasting room with the addition of a new Bar and coffee making area.

Opening their vineyard tasting room to café customers has doubled the cafes original size, now seating up to 60 diners and allowing the business to cater for larger parties. It also allows customers to enjoy a birds eye view of the vine as the new room overlooks the vineyard.

- Advertisement -

Vineyard Co-Owner Russell said: “The cafe is busier than ever, and this summer we we’ve been getting more booking requests than we could accommodate. We have such a loyal and established customer base it was really important to us to be able to meet all of their needs. The upstairs restyle has been taking shape over the last 18 months, but now with our custom made new bar and coffee preparation area, our expansion is complete.

Russell went on to say “The growth gives us many more opportunities for the future so the business will definitely keep evolving, but we will continue to concentrate on our core strengths of award winning wine, fabulous Shropshire Coffee, delicious freshly prepared food, home baking and friendly service. You’ll always receive a warm welcome and we look forward to showing people round the new and improved Vineyard Cafe!”

Kerry Vale Vineyard is open 6 days a week, offering scheduled vineyard tours and wine tasting on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.