Riverside Inn reopening described as exciting and emotional

The reopening of the Riverside Inn near Shrewsbury has been described as an exciting and emotional day for everyone involved.

Jo Perry, Scott Meade, David Rawlings, David McGrath and Chris Kendall at the opening of the pub

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, opened on Monday, August 16, with a local community stalwart given the honour of cutting the ribbon following the pub’s refurbishment.

David Rawlings, who has been involved with Cound Tennis Club for 45 years, was nominated in a competition to find a local hero and was treated to a complimentary meal as well as officially opening the pub.

General manager at the Riverside Inn, Chris Kendall, said it was an exciting and emotional day for everyone involved.

“There has been such a lot of hard work leading up to the reopening, it just feels absolutely fantastic to be welcoming people again,” he said.

“Everyone is amazed at the transformation of the pub, from the beautiful interior to the jaw-dropping gardens and outdoor bar.

“We have done everything possible to embrace the stunning location we have here, with an extended conservatory giving amazing views over the river, along with the outdoor seating areas too.

“It was lovely to welcome David to officially open the pub, and it’s clear he is very well thought of in the local community for all of the work he has done for the tennis club over many years.

“With the pub being closed since last March, and the difficulties of working through the pandemic, it was actually quite emotional to see people coming through the doors once again.”

The Riverside Inn closed in March 2020 and was acquired by Greene King, which invested a seven-figure sum into the pub becoming the newest addition to its Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs.

Jo Perry, assistant manager, said the pub would offer a warm welcome to people looking for good quality food and drink, as well as walkers, cyclists and families exploring the local area. There is also a range of rooms available for overnight stays.

“We have been delighted with the reaction from guests so far, and I would urge anyone interested to come along for a drink or a meal to see what we’ve done with the place,” she said.

“I have worked in the hospitality industry for many years and I can honestly say I have never been as excited about an opening – the Riverside Inn is a truly special pub and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests old and new over the coming weeks.”