Friday, August 20, 2021

Wellington set for foodie weekend

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two special events are planned in a Shropshire town which is rapidly developing a reputation as a ‘haven for foodies’.

Karen Lee of The Walnut with guest chef Steve Guy
The evenings are to be held in Wellington, where to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend The Walnut restaurant in the town’s Market Square is hosting a guest night on Friday August 27.

Private chef Steve Guy, known as The Hungry Guy, will be presenting a specially-developed menu in conjunction with Walnut proprietor Karen Lee.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Steve to The Walnut – his passion for using local ingredients and his strong focus on sustainability complements our ethos.

“This is the second ‘guest chef’ event we have hosted and we are expecting it to be hugely popular,” said Karen, whose restaurant seats 36 people.

The following night, on Saturday August 28, Wellington Market is organising its second late night opening.

The market launched a new ‘food court’ earlier this summer, with additional stalls and attractions, which is already attracting large numbers of visitors.

Its first late night event, featuring live music, was a big success and the second one will build on that.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that she was thrilled that the town’s food offer was being expended.

“There is a real buzz round the town that this is the place to come to eat and we are all looking forward to these Bank Holiday special events.

“We have had some ‘Love Wellington Foodies’ stickers produced which will be appearing around the town,” she said.

